Republika Srpska not to vote for joining EU, Dodik believes

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (the entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) will not vote for joining the EU in the referendum, which annoys Brussels, Milorad Dodik, chairman of the country’s leading political party, the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, said in an interview with TASS.

"I think the majority will not vote for European integration, if we talk about the Serbs and Republika Srpska. This, of course, annoys Brussels," Dodik said. "But this is the result of their failed policy aimed primarily at supporting Bosniak Muslims in Bosnia and Herzegovina, rather than at objectivity."

According to him, at the moment, society in Republika Srpska is not ready for European integration due to the policy of the Brussels administration, "which has been negative for years and has been offering only bad solutions for years.".