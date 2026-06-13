MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting wisely preventing large-scale attacks on Ukraine that would lead to numerous civilian casualties, Milorad Dodik, chairman of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the leading political party of Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), said in an interview with TASS.

"I think President Putin has shown great wisdom in not allowing large-scale strikes that would lead to the deaths of many civilians. And the fact that the special operation is conducted with great attention to the protection of the civilian population. So far, there is not a single example of cases where a large number of civilians have died from Russian weapons. Of course, there were dead, but they were never the target," he said.

Dodik noted that there are calls to "respond more harshly. But here, again, Russia pursues a strategic goal: to minimize the suffering of civilians. This is why the Russian side warns in advance about plans to strike at certain facilities. If someone doesn't want to leave, it's their decision," he continued. "But we see that in Kiev, for example, Western cameras arrive immediately. I saw, for example, a CNN story about a woman who was slightly injured. I am worried about the death of any civilian on either side. But on the other hand, such things happen, unfortunately. We are talking about military operations, about a military operation, in which Russia behaves very cautiously."

He drew attention to the West's disregard for the Ukraine’s strike on a college in Starobelsk, LPR, which killed 21 civilians.

"If a much smaller number of people, God forbid, had suffered in some Polish or Ukrainian city, not even a multi-day, but months-long propaganda would have been launched, with demonstrations of the wounded, bloodied, and so on," Dodik stated.