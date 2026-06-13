Russian troops retain strategic initiative, steadily move forward — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian troops retain the strategic initiative in the special military operation area and are steadily moving forward, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of Donbass and Novorossiya.

The Russian army is advancing in all the frontline areas and the Kiev regime is unable to hold back this advance and resorts to terrorist methods, Putin said.

"Our troops retain the strategic advantage and are moving forward steadily and no shelling attacks and drone strikes will change this situation," the Russian leader said.