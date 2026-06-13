Orban re-elected as Fidesz chairman

BUDAPEST, June 13. /TASS/. Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will remain chairman of the Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party for another year, which needs an overhaul after its defeat in the April 12 parliamentary elections, the national party congress ruled.

"Viktor Orban has been re-elected Fidesz chairman. 729 delegates voted for him, eight people abstained," the moderator of the congress said, according to the broadcast on the party's website. The candidacy of the former prime minister was the only one proposed by the forum participants. Before it began, Orban's associates said that only he could ensure Fidesz’ unity and pull the party out of the political crisis.

The congress also elected new deputy party leaders and members of the governing council, which will now represent all regions of the country. The delegates decided to restructure Fidesz, update the composition and develop a new party program, taking into account the changed views and demands of voters, primarily young people.

Orban assured that he was not going to give up and would fight for Fidesz to return to power.

He led the party in 1993-2000 and, after a short break, became its leader again in 2003. For the past 16 years, he has served as prime minister, but after losing the election, joined the opposition.

On April 12, Fidesz suffered a crushing defeat, gaining, along with its younger allies, the Christian Democrats, only 52 seats in parliament out of 199. Their main rival, the Tisza party, won more than two thirds of the parliamentary mandates. Orban gave up his parliamentary seat and decided to remain the leader of his party. He will work as chairman for free.

The new government led by Peter Magyar submitted to parliament a draft amendment to the country's basic law, which provides for limiting the prime minister's term to two four-year terms. The document is retroactive and will not allow Orban to run for office again. Experts believe that due to its retrospective nature, this initiative is directed specifically against the former prime minister. Fidesz accused the current authorities of "personalizing legislation," which constitutional law experts consider unacceptable.