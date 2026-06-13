Light motor plane crash-lands near Volgograd in southern Russia

VOLGOGRAD, June 13. /TASS/. One person suffered injuries after a light motor plane crash-landed near the settlement of Alyoshkin in the Volgograd Region and a probe into the incident is underway, the Southern Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported.

"A light motor plane crash-landed near the farmstead Alyoshkin in the Chernyshkovsky district of the Volgograd Region on June 13. One person was injured in the incident. The Volgograd Transport Prosecutor’s Office is conducting a probe into compliance with the legislation on the safety of flights, following which it will consider taking relevant measures," the statement said.