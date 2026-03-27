EU governments believe US ground op in Iran 'all but inevitable' — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 27. /TASS/. Some European governments think it’s "all but inevitable" that the US will deploy ground troops to Iran, despite the high risk of casualties, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed diplomat.

At the same time, the agency cited an unnamed Iranian official as saying that Tehran believes there is a high probability of a US operation to seize Kharg Island. This Iranian island is an important hub for oil exports.

Earlier, US House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that the buildup of US troops in the Middle East should not be taken as the US administration preparing to launch a ground operation in Iran.