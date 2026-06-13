West wants to ‘dissolve’ Republika Srpska so as it does not interfere — Dodik

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The West wants to abolish and actually "dissolve" Republika Srpska (the entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina) so that it stops interfering and annoying Brussels, Milorad Dodik, chairman of the country's leading political party, the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, said in an interview with TASS.

"They (the Europeans - TASS) want the Republika Srpska to be abolished and effectively dissolved. They are doing everything toward this end. We are annoying Brussels," the politician said.

"And a lawsuit was organized against me, bypassing the legal grounds. Just because a certain German posing as a high representative decided that his decisions should be respected he considers it possible to impose it."

"And then Bosnia embraced this and began to prosecute me. Such a trial bypassing the law." This, according to him, "is the essence of Brussels," which talks about the rule of law and lies at the same time.