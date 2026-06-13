US, Iran not to sign peace memorandum on Sunday — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, June 13. /TASS/. The signing of the memorandum on the settlement of the conflict with the United States will not take place on Sunday, but it is possible in the next few days, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

"Information about the exact time of signing the memorandum must wait. Although this will not happen tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days is not excluded," he said.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the agreement is likely to be finalized within the next 24 hours.