Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus create counterbalance to neo-Nazi Ukraine, NATO — MFA

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus reliably protect the western borders of the Russia-Belarus Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and create a counterbalance to neo-Nazi Ukraine and NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in the runup to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Minsk on June 14-15.

Amid the turbulent military and political situation in the world, Russia and Belarus have lately "taken serious measures to strengthen the common defense and security space of the Union State," the statement reads.

"The Joint Regional Group of Forces, advanced Russian defensive systems and tactical nuclear weapons deployed on the territory of Belarus reliably shield the western frontiers of the Union State and the CSTO, ensuring a counterbalance to neo-Nazi Ukraine and NATO forces stationed in neighboring countries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on June 13 that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would visit Minsk on June 14-15 and would be received by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.