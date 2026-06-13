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Meeting between Trump, Zelensky on G7 sidelines unconfirmed yet — AFP

According to Politico, French President Emmanuel Macron is looking for ways to woo Trump and ensure that he does not leave the meeting prematurely

PARIS, June 13. /TASS/. On June 16, US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky will take part in a working meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) summit, while at this stage their formal bilateral meeting is not envisaged, AFP quoted a senior American official as saying.

According to Politico, French President Emmanuel Macron is looking for ways to woo Trump and ensure that he does not leave the meeting prematurely. In particular, Paris is considering organizing a private dinner for Trump at the Palace of Versailles.

The summit will be held on June 15-17 in Evian, France (Haute-Savoie department).

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UkraineUnited StatesFranceDonald TrumpEmmanuel MacronVladimir Zelensky
Putin wise to avoid large-scale strikes on Ukraine — Dodik
The special operation is conducted with great attention to the protection of the civilian population chairman of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the leading political party of Republika Srpska said
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Canada avoids defeat at FIFA World Cup for first time
The match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina ended in a 1-1 draw
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US state attorneys general launch probe into OpenAI — media
According to the report by The Wall Street Journal, the company received a broad legal request seeking documents related to its policies, advertising practices, consumer data handling, deep learning models, and activities involving minors and elderly users
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Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
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Draft agreement with US under consideration by Iranian authorities — MFA
None of the draft agreements published in the media was correct, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said
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Putin increases Russian army’s staffing strength by almost 7,400 servicemen
The staffing strength of the Russian Armed Forces is hereby established at 2,399,130, including 1,510,000 servicemen
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Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
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One civilian injured in DPR over past 24 hours — authorities
Damage to two residential buildings and one civilian infrastructure facility was also reported
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Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus create counterbalance to neo-Nazi Ukraine, NATO — MFA
Amid the turbulent military and political situation in the world, Russia and Belarus have lately "taken serious measures to strengthen the common defense and security space of the Union State," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
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West trying to minimize Serbs’ communication with Russia — Dodik
The Serbs are emotionally bound with Russia, beyond any doubt, he said
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Russian air defense forces down 4,776 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over past week
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 671 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 161,178 unmanned aerial vehicles
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Trump capable of breakthrough decisions in Russia-US relations — Ambassador Darchiev
The Russian diplomat called the US president "a man and a politician who knows how to surprise"
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Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
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Armenian PM congratulates Putin on Russia Day, calls for constructive dialogue
Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Russian President on Russia Day
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Putin presents Hero of Labor stars and state prizes in Kremlin on Russia Day
The 2025 State Prize for outstanding achievements in human rights activities was awarded to former Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova
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British PM says has no plans to step down following Defense Ministry resignations
Analysts say that Defense Ministry resignations have dealt a serious blow to Keir Starmer's authority
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Trump says US forces killed leader of Tren de Aragua criminal group
According to the US president, the strike was carried out in coordination with the Venezuelan side
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Iran will not get funds ‘for simply signing a deal’ — US vice president
JD Vance says the deal is structured to prioritize the concerns of the US and its allies
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Another strike hits area near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran
One of the facility’s security guards was killed, Iran’s AEOI said
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Russian MP warns of nuclear proliferation risk if Israel uses nukes against Iran
Alexey Pushkov noted that the question of whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will use nuclear weapons in Iran has been actively discussed on American television in recent days
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Ukraine evacuating factories from Kramatorsk to western areas — The Economist
According to the British magazine, the city’s industrial base is being transplanted to Perechin in the Uzhgorod District of Transcarpathia
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Work underway on satellite consternation for operating heavy drones — Putin
President added that Russia was also actively working to develop FPV drones and AI-powered drones
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Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian army’s deployment sites by glide bombs in DPR
Live-recording images confirm the successful destruction of the targets: the temporary deployment site of a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 4th separate rapid reaction brigade in the area of the settlement of Belitskoye and the temporary deployment site of a formation of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd separate mobile brigade in the area of the settlement of Shchurovo
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EU countries greenlight Ukraine, Moldova accession talks — European Parliament head
The move will make it possible to start talks on June 15
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US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
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DR Congo Ebola death toll rises to 139 — authorities
Confirmed Ebola cases currently stand at 689
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Five persons dead, one survives in Indian An-32 military-transport plane’s crash
The Indian Air Force has set up a special commission to probe into the circumstances of the crash
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Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past 24 hours
The battlegroup also destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles and two multiple rocket launchers
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IRGC calls for US Air Force chief to resign after aircraft downed in Iran
The IRGC Navy also congratulated the air defense forces of the Islamic republic’s army on intercepting an US F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 attack aircraft in the skies over Iran
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Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a US-made armored vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
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Russia hits Ukrainian army deployment sites in DPR with FAB bombs — Defense Ministry
As a result of the airstrikes, the enemy's temporary deployment points were hit, which was confirmed by means of objective monitoring in real time, said the Russian Defense Ministry
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Presidents Putin, Trump set to restore normal US-Russia ties — Ambassador Darchiev
The official added that Russia welcomes the constructive and pragmatic approach of the current US administration to restoring relations
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Magyar states plans to disclose info on ‘major fraud’ in Orban government
Hungary’s prime minister said he thinks that the details set to be disclosed would undermine the decisions of the Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance congress scheduled for June 13
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Kiev forces lose over 2,135 troops in a week in Battlegroup Center responsibility zone
The Russian Defense ministry noted that troops of the Battlegroup Center defeated formations of four mechanized, a jaeger, an assault, an airmobile, and an airborne brigade
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Russia moves to cancel MAKS 2026 Air Show, postpone Hydro Aviation Exhibition to 2027
The MAKS Air Show was last held in July 2021, and the previous Hydro Aviation Exhibition was held in 2018
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Neymar to miss Brazil's opening World Cup match
The athlete is yet to regain full fitness after a calf injury, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti says
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US forces down several Iranian drones heading toward Strait of Hormuz — media
A source told Reuters that the intercepted drones posed a threat to commercial shipping
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Israel seeks to derail signing of agreement between Iran, US — top Iranian diplomat
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added that he would provide the details later
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Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina draw in World Cup match
The match ended in a 1-1 draw
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Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
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Russian forces liberate five settlements over past week, including Priyut in DPR
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Upper house speaker slams US-Israeli operation against Iran as geopolitical mistake
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that this intervention has destabilized the Middle East, triggering an energy crisis, yet it ultimately changes nothing
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EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
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Light motor plane crash-lands near Volgograd in southern Russia
One person was injured in the incident
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EU unwilling to send Schroder to negotiate with Russia — Dodik
The chairman of the leading political party in Republika Srpska also said that Europe is in a poor position as it refuses relations with China and Russia
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Indian An-32 military-transport plane crashes in country’s northeast
The Indian Air Force reported that a special commission would be set up to investigate the causes of the crash
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US hopes for constructive relationship with Moscow, top US diplomat says
The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war, Marco Rubio said
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Europe demands Bosnia and Herzegovina impose visas on Russians — Dodik
The leader of Republika Srpska's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats said his party would not allow such a decision to be made
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Persian Gulf countries running out of interceptor missiles - Bloomberg
Iran has fired almost 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones at the Gulf states since the start of the war
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Ukraine attacks transport workshop of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
As a result of the strikes, three cars were damaged, two of which were completely destroyed by fire, the station said
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Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport sites in past day
Russian troops liberate 172 buildings in Konstantinovka in Donetsk region over past day
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Zelensky calls for expanding foreign mercenary recruitment options for army
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Roscosmos invites NASA chief to Russia
The US Senate unanimously voted to appoint Nelson to the post of NASA chief in late April
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Ukraine’s public debt rises by more than $110 bln since 2022
The external debt increased nearly three times
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Fidesz congress to re-elect Orban as party leader
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US records first emphatic World Cup victory in 96 years
The Americans opened their home campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay
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NATO forces intercept missile presumably launched from Iran — Turkish Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace"
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Russian troops retain strategic initiative, steadily move forward — Putin
The Kiev regime is unable to hold back this advance and resorts to terrorist methods, the Russian president said
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US entrepreneur Elon Musk is world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX IPO venture — agency
The company offered 555,555,555 stocks at a price of $135 per share
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Ukrainian forces lose over 1,460 troops in Battlegroup West responsibility area in a week
Nine electronic and counter-battery warfare stations were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
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Italian MPs vote for resolution gradually lifting anti-Russia sanctions post conflict
A proposal was made to use sanctions as leverage in talks on peace in Ukraine
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US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
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Orban re-elected as Fidesz chairman
Former Hungarian Prime Minister assured that he was not going to give up and would fight for Fidesz to return to power
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Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
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Russia set record volume of LNG supplies to Europe in January 2026
EU imports of Russian LNG amounted to 2.276 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European analytical center Bruegel
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US, Iran not to sign peace memorandum on Sunday — Iranian Foreign Ministry
But it is possible in the next few days, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said
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Anthropic cuts off access to its most advanced AI models following US government order
US authorities earlier ordered to block foreign users from accessing the models
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IN BRIEF: Putin speaks on retaliatory strikes, development of AI-powered drones
The Russian president Vladimir Putin has held a Kremlin meeting with participants in the special military operation on Russia Day
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Iran closes Strait of Hormuz until further notice — government agency
"Applicants who have already obtained transit permits are kindly requested to remain patient and await further notice by the PGSA," the agency said
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Russia sought for eight years to stop war in Ukraine — Putin
"They were carrying airstrikes on Donetsk," the Russian president noted
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Ukraine reinforces army units with fighters from Aidar battalion — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, this is done to strengthen conscript-based units that are not combat-ready
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Iran, US may sign memorandum in coming days — top diplomat
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi specified that at the initial stage, the signing will take place in digital form
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Increased military activity in Arctic to trigger Russian retaliation — envoy to Canada
The efforts of certain countries to militarize the High North are regrettable, Oleg Stepanov said
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Western countries aware time to pressurize Russia is running out — Dodik
They expected to break Russia with sanctions, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the leading political party in Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities, said
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Armenia applied to Eurasian Economic Commission due to export restrictions
Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said that there are procedures there
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Iran publishes 14-point conflict settlement memorandum with US — Mehr
The agreed provisions include lifting the naval blockade within 30 days and withdrawing US forces from areas bordering the Islamic Republic
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Trump claims draft deal published in Iranian media is incorrect
US President also accused Iran of trying to attack Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz
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One civilian killed, five others injured in Ukrainian attacks on Kherson Region
The Ukrainian military also attacked communities in eight districts of the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said
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Press review: Russia opens Northern Sea Route to West and Jerusalem envoy heads to Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 10th
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Ukraine critically lacks interceptor missiles for Patriot — NYT
Last year Lockheed Martin produced 620 missiles for the Patriot PAC-3 air defense system, but demand for them skyrocketed, especially from the Persian Gulf countries, The New York Times wrote
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Over 700,000 Russian troops deployed in special military operation zone — Putin
According to the president, the Russian government is considering education programs for participants in the special military operation
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Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s Kursk Region nearly 140 times in past day
The Ukrainian attacks damaged windows and fences of two private homes and a truck in the settlement of Rybinskiye Budy in the Oboyansky district
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US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
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US troop buildup near Iran not sign of any new decisions — White House
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
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London steps up confrontation with Moscow — ambassador Kelin
Andrey Kelin noted that Russia and the UK are connected by a common past, mutual interests, and a rich potential for normal cooperation
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Memorandum obliges US to avoid interference in Tehran’s affairs — top Iranian diplomat
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that an end to Israel’s aggression against Lebanon will also be an integral part of the deal
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Washington backed biolabs in Ukraine, dozens of others countries — US intelligence
According to the statement, a US-funded biolab in Ukraine "likely housed dangerous pathogens"
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Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic ten times over past day
Two civilians were wounded
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Europe's security crisis caused by ignoring Russia's interests — envoy to UK
Russia, for its part, defends what is non-negotiable: the right to security, sovereignty, and one's own path of development, Andrey Kelin said
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General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
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Global political 'tectonic shifts' serve Russia's interests, says ambassador to Canada
Before our eyes, a more complex, diverse and, one would like to believe, more just international order is taking shape, Oleg Stepanov said
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Taylor Swift tops UK chart for seventh time
This time, the song "I Knew It, I Knew You" from the soundtrack of the animated film "Toy Story 5" took first place
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Europeans clearly trying to turn EU into military alliance — Dodik
According to the leader of Republika Srpska's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the EU wants to establish strategic footholds for exerting pressure on Russia
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Cargo Dragon spacecraft to undock from ISS on June 16 — NASA
Cargo Dragon will return to Earth carrying the results of experiments conducted aboard the ISS, including cartilage tissue samples printed using a bioprinter, as well as materials for research into cancer treatment
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Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
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Kiev forces lose over 2,850 troops in a week in Battlegroup East responsibility zone
The Russian Defense Ministry clarified that during the week, units of the Battlegroup East continued active offensive operations
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Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
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Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
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Russia was telling truth about US biolabs in Ukraine — Putin’s envoy
Kirill Dmitriev called on Wikipedia to revise its article on biological laboratories in Ukraine, which describes the issue as a conspiracy theory
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Donbass, Novorossiya to reach general Russian level by 2030 — Putin
In April 2023, the Russian government approved a comprehensive program of the social and economic development of Donbass and Novorossiya, the Russian president said
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Russia to increase retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities — Putin
President pointed out that Russia should "respond properly" to Ukrainian attacks
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