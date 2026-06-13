Meeting between Trump, Zelensky on G7 sidelines unconfirmed yet — AFP

PARIS, June 13. /TASS/. On June 16, US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky will take part in a working meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) summit, while at this stage their formal bilateral meeting is not envisaged, AFP quoted a senior American official as saying.

According to Politico, French President Emmanuel Macron is looking for ways to woo Trump and ensure that he does not leave the meeting prematurely. In particular, Paris is considering organizing a private dinner for Trump at the Palace of Versailles.

The summit will be held on June 15-17 in Evian, France (Haute-Savoie department).