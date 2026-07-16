Russian agricultural exports rise 26% in H1, exceed $20 bln

BARNAUL, July 16. /TASS/. Russian exports of agricultural products increased by 26% in value terms in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year, exceeding $20 bln, head of the federal Agroexport center Ilya Ilyushin said.

"This year, exports of agricultural products have been growing rapidly. In the first half of the year, their value increased by 26% compared with the same period last year and exceeded $20 bln," Ilyushin said.

According to him, exports of grain and pulses rose by 43%, oil and fat products by 22%, fish and seafood by 28%, dairy products by 20%, confectionery by 13%, and processed food products by 15%.