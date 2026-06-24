US carries out successful test of Golden Dome missile system — top defense official

WSAHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. The US has successfully tested its Golden Dome missile defense system, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth reported.

"Today, the first milestone test of Golden Dome for America (GDA) was a full mission success -- and I was honored to witness it firsthand," the top defense official wrote in a post on his X page.

According to him, during the test, "cutting edge directed energy was harnessed and the Dynamic Defense Autonomous Defeat (DDAD) system flawlessly and autonomously cued, targeted, and eliminated a multitude of incoming threats."

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the Golden Dome system undermines strategic stability. In January, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev noted that its appearance is rather provocative. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov noted that this American system provides for both anti-missile interception and pre-launch destruction of Russian and Chinese missiles.