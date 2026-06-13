MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The price of one shell purchased by Germany for Ukraine has tripled to 6,000 euros since 2022, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Simple arithmetic shows that the price of a projectile reaches 6,000 euros. At the same time, at the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the cost of one 155-mm projectile was about 2,000 euros. The assessment was given by Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Dutch admiral Rob Bauer," the source said.

The source added that the cost of 152-mm ammunition of Soviet production averages no more than $1,000.

"Thus, Western military magnates receive enormous windfall profits from the continued financing of the Kiev regime," the source said.

Two years ago, the Czech Republic launched an initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine from third countries with Western countries’ funds. About 20 states joined it. Ukraine received 1.5 million units of large-caliber ammunition in 2024, and about 1.8 million shells in 2025.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin plans to allocate another 300 million euros as part of the initiative to supply about 50,000 long-range artillery shells to Ukraine.