Russia hits Ukrainian army deployment sites in DPR with FAB bombs — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia has hit the temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian brigades in the Kramatorsk region of the DPR with FAB-250-270, FAB-500 and FAB-3000 aerial bombs, said the Russian Defense Ministry.

The temporary locations of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade in the area of Rai-Alexandrovka, of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade near Shchurov and the 60th separate mechanized brigade in the Liman area were discovered in the Kramatorsk Region.

"The command decided to launch air strikes against the detected enemy targets by the Russian Aerospace Forces using FAB-250-270, FAB-500 and FAB-3000 aerial bombs with a universal gliding and correction module. As a result of the airstrikes, the enemy's temporary deployment points were hit, which was confirmed by means of objective monitoring in real time," it said.