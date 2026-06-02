Russia expects UN General Assembly to do great job under new leader — Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, June 2. /TASS/. Russia is counting on the successful work of the UN General Assembly under the leadership of President-elect of its 81st session, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, Kirill Logvinov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, told TASS, commenting on Rahman's election.

"We sincerely congratulate Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on his election as president of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly," Logvinov said. "We are confident that his high level of professionalism and extensive diplomatic experience will ensure the successful and effective work of the General Assembly during the upcoming session," he added.