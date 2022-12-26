Vehicles with humanitarian emblems bring military supplies to Ukrainian army in Artyomovsk

LUGANSK, December 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military uses vehicles bearing emblems of international humanitarian organizations to deliver military supplies to troops in the city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the LPR people's militia’s spokesman, Andrey Marochko, told TASS on Monday.

LPR intelligence registered the arrival of three civilian vehicles in Artyomovsk - two SUVs and one truck - with foreign license plates and "the logos of a well-known international humanitarian organization."

"The cargo is intended for Ukrainian troops. The two SUVs delivered communications and surveillance equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, batteries and generators. The truck was loaded with weapons and ammunition," he said.

The officer added that the people accompanying the cargo were wearing civilian clothes and Western-made bullet-proof vests. They were speaking Russian and Ukrainian.

On December 25, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russian troops hit a temporary deployment site of a group of foreign mercenaries near Artyomovsk.