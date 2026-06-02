Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan to give start to NPP construction — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will give a start to construction of the first power generating unit of the integrated nuclear power plant (NPP) in Uzbekistan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"[The meeting] will begin rather symbolically and rather tellingly - with participation of the two leaders in a videoconference dedicated to construction of the first power generating unit of the integrated nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan. The integrated plant with two high-capacity power units and to small-capacity power units of 55 MW each will be built," he said.

"The presidents will authorize the start of activities on the nuclear plant construction site," Ushakov added.