Kremlin slams Clooney Foundation as insane people for idea to arrest Russian journalists

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The idea of the Clooney Foundation for Justice to prosecute Russian journalists, whenever they find themselves outside the country, has prompted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov to describe members of the organization as insane.

"I suggest that Russian journalists ask these madmen for reasons," he told TASS in response to a question how the Kremlin views the proposal.

Earlier, an employee of the foundation, which was founded by US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, said it wants to get EU countries and the International Criminal Court to arrest Russian journalists, if they provide pro-Russian coverage of events in Ukraine and are outside of their home country.

The foundation wants to encourage individual EU countries to start prosecuting Russian journalists for "war propaganda." The organization is proposing to target not only the members of the Russian media who wrote in print media, and spoke on television, radio and the Internet, but also their editors.