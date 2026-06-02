Aquatic bioresources catch in Russia above 2 mln tons over 5M 2026 — federal agency

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The aquatic bioresources catch in Russia was over two million metric tons as of the end of January - May 2026, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said.

"According to data of the sectoral monitoring system of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, Russian fishermen reeled in more than 2,016.7 thousand metric tons of aquatic bioresources as of June 1," the agency said.

The catch was over 1.624 mln metric tons in the Far Eastern fishing basin and totaled 152,200 metric tons in the Northern basin, 45,700 metric tons in the Western basin, 18,600 metric tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 33,600 metric tons in the Volga-Caspian basin.

The Russian fleet caught 132,651 metric tons of aquatic bioresources in exclusive economic zones of foreign countries, convention areas and the open part of the World Ocean, the agency added.

In 2025, the catch declined in annual terms because of the drop in West Pacific sardine catching and totaled 4.7 mln metric tons. The total fish catch stood at about 4.9 mln metric tons in 2024.