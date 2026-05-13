Sevastopol governor congratulates sailors on Russian Black Sea Fleet Day

SEVASTOPOL, May 13. /TASS/. The service members of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are capable of accomplishing any mission, and the fleet’s modern sailors make the country especially proud, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev stated.

"Previous generations of sailors have proven: no task is impossible for the Black Sea Fleet sailors. <...> they have been guarding the country’s southern borders for 243 years. Hundreds of battles and a common feeling of patriotism. The Black Sea Fleet is the same age as Sevastopol. Eras have come and gone, but the character of the Black Sea Fleet sailors has remained the same: steely, strong-willed, unwavering," he wrote in a congratulatory message on his Telegram channel on the occasion of Black Sea Fleet Day. Razvozhayev noted that Sevastopol honors the heroes of the past, and today's sailors inspire "particular pride."

"Today, the marines of the renowned 810th Separate Guards Orders of Zhukov and Ushakov Naval Infantry Brigade, which became legendary during the special military operation, are proving by their actions that they are worthy heirs of the victors. Their resilience, ability to work under the most difficult conditions, and iron discipline are the reliable shield of Sevastopol and all of Russia," the governor emphasized.

May 13, 2026, marks the 243rd anniversary of the creation of the Black Sea Fleet--the operational-strategic formation of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

Black Sea Fleet Day was established by the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral of the Fleet Felix Gromov, "On the Introduction of Annual Holidays and Professional Days by Specialty," dated July 15, 1996.

Since 2022, the Black Sea Fleet has been deployed to Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine.