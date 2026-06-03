Most US companies continue to operate in Russia — AmCham chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. American businesses have been operating in Russia for many years, some big brands have left, but most US companies continue to operate in Russia, AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee said.

"American businesses in Russia have been working for many years. There is a misunderstanding that some big brands have left, and everyone assumes they have left. Most have stayed and are operating successfully here, pharmaceuticals, for example, and others," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.