Rubio not ruling out extension of carveout for Russian oil sanctions

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The US administration does not exclude that it will again extend the suspension of its unilateral sanctions against the Russian oil sector, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"That ultimately is a decision that's made by Treasury, but I will tell you, it depends on the circumstances at the time," Rubio said.

"We would like to end it as soon as we possibly can, because the underlying policy of this country has been to sanction their oil. These are time-limited waivers for the purpose of opening up more global supply," he added.

On May 18, the US Department of the Treasury renewed the general license authorizing transactions of sale and transport of oil and oil products loaded on tankers by April 17.