Vucic says doesn’t want to drag Serbia into any conflicts, not seeking NATO membership

BELGRADE, July 14. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says his country could be admitted to NATO immediately if he wanted that but he hates the idea of his country being dragged into conflicts.

"You know, I am staying true to the policy I promised to my people: a policy of military neutrality. I will not drag Serbia into conflicts. I want to preserve peace in Serbia. I want to preserve stability. Sometimes it is not easy <...>. If I wanted us to join NATO, we would have been accepted straight away," he told Serbian journalists in Paris.

He also said that he had refused to join the so-called coalition of the willing.

Vucic is visiting Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He took part in a dinner with the leaders of the European Union, NATO, and the so-called coalition of the willing in the Elysee Palace and attended the Bastille Day parade.