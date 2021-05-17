Russia’s Baltic Fleet to carry out seven long-distance missions in 2021

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltic Fleet will carry out seven long-distance missions in 2021, the Fleet’s Commander Admiral Alexander Nosatov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"It’s going to be quite a busy year in terms of training. Our ships will carry out seven long-term missions," he pointed out. Nosatov specified that the Baltic Fleet’s ships would particularly visit Tartus (Syria), Limassol (Cyprus), Port Sudan (Sudan) and Muskat (Oman).

The admiral noted that the Baltic Fleet planned to hold over 34 drills in 2021. "The Russian-Belarusian exercise Zapad-2021, which will involve the Baltic Fleet, is going to be the focus of the summer training season and a major exercise," he stressed.