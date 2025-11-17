Russia plans to hold talks on Su-57 jet exports at Dubai Airshow

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Negotiations on supplying Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets are planned with several foreign partners during the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aviation and space exhibition, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev told TASS.

"Negotiations with several foreign countries on supplying Su-57 aircraft are also planned during the Dubai Airshow 2025, when this aircraft will perform demonstration flights. Today, we can say that there is sustained interest in the fighter jet from foreign countries," he said.

Shugayev noted that the Su-57 is a high-tech military product whose creation involves many suppliers. Producing the aircraft requires strict coordination among suppliers, as well as the high-quality training of specialists in various fields.

The Su-57 (NATO code name: Felon) is designed to destroy all types of air, ground, and surface targets. It has a supersonic cruising speed, internal weapons, a radio-absorbing coating (stealth technology), and the latest avionics suite. The Su-57's intelligent systems allow it to perform some of the pilot's functions, including flying and preparing to use weapons.