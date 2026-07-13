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Ukrainian conflict should be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy — Turkish leader

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the NATO summit provided an opportunity for intense diplomatic contacts and bilateral meetings with leaders of the alliance’s member states and other high-ranking guests who were invited to Ankara

ANKARA, July 13. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the latest NATO summit, held in Ankara on July 7-8, gave his country an opportunity to clearly articulate its stance on pressing international topics, including the Ukrainian conflict.

"The summit became a platform for Turkey to decisively articulate its stance. We firmly raised the topic of inhumane attacks on our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon. We reaffirmed that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," Erdogan said after a session of his government.

He went on to say that the summit provided an opportunity for intense diplomatic contacts and bilateral meetings with leaders of the alliance’s member states and other high-ranking guests who were invited to Ankara.

"US President Donald Trump’s official visit to Turkey deserves a special mention. It took place after a 17-year-long pause and was immensely important," he said. "We will continue cooperating with President Trump to strengthen Turkish-American ties and reach the benchmark trade turnover of $100 billion, and also to bring peace and stability to our region."

Erdogan added that "for NATO, anti-drone efforts remain a priority." "A decision was made to create a center for advanced anti-drone warfare in Konya (central Turkey)," he said.

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