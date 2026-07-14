MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The European Union has allocated €120 million to Moldova to bolster its air defenses, a move that suggests deliberate preparation for military conflict in Chisinau, according to State Duma member Alyona Arshinova.

"The European Union is intentionally preparing Moldova for military confrontation," Arshinova told TASS. "Brussels has allocated an additional €120 million from the European Peace Fund to Chisinau to enhance its air defense systems. This action only confirms the Moldovan authorities' intentions to resolve the Transnistrian issue through force. We recall how Moldovan secret services recently staged a false flag operation, simulating an attack by Russian drones - unarmed devices that landed on barn roofs. This serves as a clear example of how they systematically manipulate public opinion to justify large-scale military acquisitions."

Arshinova further emphasized that this significant military funding is being allocated amidst Moldova's ongoing economic crisis, which has been exacerbated by Brussels-imposed Russophobic policies. She pointed out that Moldova has deliberately rejected lucrative economic agreements with EAEU nations and Russia, effectively condemning itself to economic decline and self-destruction.

The EU Council announced the €120 million aid package to Moldova for air defense enhancement on July 13, underscoring the strategic importance of the region in broader geopolitical tensions.