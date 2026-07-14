Ukraine conflict ushers in age of robot warfare — report

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Battalions of ground robots are fighting in Ukraine, rewriting the rules of combat, The New York Times reported.

It said that besides "the flying drones, which grabbed the world’s attention," armies of unmanned ground vehicles, both tracked and wheeled machines, deliver supplies and ammunition, evacuate the wounded, lay mines, and maintain fire control over territory.

They carry out thousands of missions every month and even assault and capture enemy trenches, which until recently seemed like a distant future.

The New York Times noted that the conflict in Ukraine has given a major boost to military robotics development, but the use of these drones has already extended beyond this conflict. For instance, Ukrainian interceptors were recently used by the United States during the war with Iran, the newspaper said.