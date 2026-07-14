Gas explosion in LPR kills one, leaves another person trapped under rubble — ministry

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. A domestic gas explosion has occurred on the second floor of a two-story residential building in Krasnodon in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), leaving one person dead and another trapped under the rubble, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional office reported.

"A domestic gas explosion occurred <…> in the city of Krasnodon on the second floor of a two-story residential building; there was no subsequent fire. A partial collapse occurred in one of the building’s two entryways. The building has been declared structurally unsafe. Two people lived in the affected section. Emergency services are working at the scene. During rescue operations, rescuers discovered the body of a woman. Another victim managed to make contact from beneath the rubble; rescuers are manually clearing the debris to reach her," the press service said.