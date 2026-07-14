Kremlin thanks security services for foiling terror attacks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin expresses gratitude to Russian security agencies for preventing a series of Ukrainian terror attacks, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We, along with all Russians, are happy to celebrate this successful operation, and we offer our sincere congratulations and, of course, express our gratitude to our security officers for their work," he told reporters, commenting on the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) successful operation to prevent a series of terror attacks.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the FSB had thwarted a massive drone attack on a strategic enterprise in a residential area in the Moscow Region.

This planned attack was among other massive terror and sabotage acts involving drones prepared by Ukrainian special services that have been foiled by Russian security agencies. Previously, the FSB cited among such incidents the foiled assassination attempts on two high-ranking defense ministry officers in the Moscow region, and the thwarted drone swarm attacks on military airfields Rostov-Central in Rostov-on-Don, Ukrainka in the Amur Region, and Shagol in the Chelyabinsk Region.