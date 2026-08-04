Russia, Brazil eye strong shipbuilding cooperation potential — Maritime Board chief

BRASILIA, August 4. /TASS/. Russia holds extensive expertise across all sectors of modern shipbuilding, offering significant potential for joint projects with Brazil, Russian Presidential Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said during a meeting with Rodrigo Zerbone Loureiro, Brazil's Acting Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services.

"Russia has accumulated substantial experience in all aspects of modern shipbuilding development, providing numerous areas of common interest for our nations," Patrushev noted.

The presidential aide pointed out that Brasilia is pushing investment to expand its domestic shipbuilding infrastructure and increase production capacities for oil-extracting and oilfield service equipment.

"Developing the oil and gas sector, particularly on the Brazilian continental shelf, requires expanding the fleet and offshore platforms. Brazil and Russia possess strong potential for cooperation across all these fields," the head of the Maritime Board said.

Among the most promising areas for bilateral cooperation Patrushev mentioned the construction of large-tonnage vessels for grain imports, the expansion of shipbuilding and repair facilities for small vessels, the development of a modern fishing fleet, and the localization of civilian vessel construction. These initiatives could be implemented through Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), he concluded.