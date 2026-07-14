BUDAPEST, July 14. /TASS/. The newly formed Hungarian government has announced its intention to "slam the door on Russia," aiming to restore trust among its NATO and EU allies, according to Hungarian Defense Minister Romulus Ruszin-Szendi.

During the Budapest Talks on Energy and Security conference, organized by the Equilibrium Institute, Ruszin-Szendi emphasized the importance of rebuilding alliances. He stated, "Hungary must restore the trust of its allies, and we will close the door on Russia." He further asserted, "We will slam the door in the Russians' faces," alleging that Russian intelligence has attempted to infiltrate Hungary and other EU nations through covert channels.

In a subsequent clarification posted on Facebook (the platform is banned in Russia and owned by Meta, which Russia considers extremist) Ruszin-Szendi clarified his remarks to provide better context. He underscored Hungary's clear security priorities, saying, "Our interests in security and defense are explicit: we can only forge strategic partnerships in defense and the defense industry with reliable allies. Matters of national security, safeguarding critical infrastructure, ensuring supply security, and our NATO membership leave no room for compromise."

Ruszin-Szendi was dismissed from his role as Chief of the General Staff of the Hungarian Armed Forces two years ago amid allegations of abuse of office. Hungarian media reported that his removal was related to his outspoken support for Kiev during NATO meetings, contrary to government instructions. Following his dismissal, Ruszin-Szendi joined the opposition Tisza party as a military adviser. When the party secured victory in the April 12 parliamentary elections, he was appointed Hungary’s minister of defense in Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s new government.