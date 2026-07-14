MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. American producer and president of Studio Mao, Steven Mao, in an interview with TASS, called Russian President Vladimir Putin a great leader who cares for his country.

"Vladimir Putin is a great president. He has done what a president should do, which is to care for his country, and look out for his country and care for his people. He has done that. And maybe there are people in the world who do not believe that, but, at the end of the day, this is what any country wants, a leader who takes care of them. And I think that Vladimir Putin has done that for Russians," he said in response to a corresponding question.