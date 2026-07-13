US military aircraft spotted over Persian Gulf amid Trump’s threats of strikes on Iran

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. A US aerial refueling tanker has been spotted over the Persian Gulf amidst threats by US President Donald Trump to strike Iran, a source in Middle Eastern air traffic control services told TASS.

"A US Air Force Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker is circling over the neutral waters of the Persian Gulf near the edge of the airspace controlled by Iranian air traffic controllers," the source said, adding that the aircraft, which took off from a military base in the region, was flying a circular path at an altitude of around 8 kilometers.

Earlier, Trump stated that the US planned to deliver serious strikes against Iran in the coming days. He also suggested that the US might quite soon bomb the Iranian nuclear facility at Natanz.

Moreover, according to The New York Times, Trump has sent a formal notification to Congress regarding the resumption of hostilities against Iran. In a letter sent to lawmakers on July 10, the US President wrote that the US military carried out defensive strikes against targets in Iran on July 7, according to the publication.