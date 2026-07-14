UAVs intended for terror attack in Moscow Region contained foreign-made explosives — FSB

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. FPV drones that the Ukrainian intelligence intended to use in a terror attack on a strategic enterprise in the Moscow Region were equipped with foreign-made explosives, with an explosive charge of 4 kg each, a leading forensic explosives expert of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"A total of 35 FPV drones were found at the scene. They were fitted with a combat payload containing a high-explosive fragmentation charge weighing 4 kg. The charge was a C4 foreign-made plastic explosive based on RDX and also containing TNT, aluminum, and special substances that enhance incendiary effects and the thermobaric effect," the expert said.

The expert said that the FSB had prevented an attack by 35 Ukrainian FPV drones planned by the Ukrainian intelligence. The FPV drones were smuggled through three countries into Russian territory. The Ukrainian intelligence also used ceramic tiles stored in pallets to camouflage and hide the lethal cargo, he said.

The dangerous cargo crossed all the borders and was placed in a special hangar for building materials. The staff recruited by the Ukrainian intelligence prepared the hangar for storing building materials and pallets with ceramic tiles, inside which there were disassembled drones, he specified.

"The examination of these pallets revealed that there were electronic components and parts for assembly inside," the FSB expert said.

The surveillance of these pallets at the warehouse helped establish that "a staff member who had previously been convicted but was granted amnesty for fighting in the Wagner military security company was involved in directly executing this assignment," the FSB expert said.