Trump notifies US Congress about resuming warfare in Iran — NYT

NEW YORK, July 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has formally notified the Congress about the resumption of a military operation against Iran, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The letter, sent to US lawmakers on Friday, says that the US military had delivered "defensive strikes against targets within Iran" on July 7.

The US and Israel began the war on Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. Subsequently, US-Iranian talks on the implementation of the memorandum were held in the Swiss resort of Buergenstock, brokered by Doha and Islamabad. As follows from a joint statement by Qatar and Pakistan following the first round of talks, the meeting, attended by representatives of Iran and the United States, was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, with encouraging progress achieved, including the establishment of a basis for further technical consultations.

However, on July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz.