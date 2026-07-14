Russia to help strengthen Sahel countries' military capabilities — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia will help enhance the military capabilities of the national armed forces of Sahel countries and provide training for their military personnel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Chadian counterpart Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul.

"We intend to assist the countries of the region, including by strengthening the military capabilities of their national armed forces, training military personnel and law enforcement officers. We will also continue providing humanitarian assistance," Lavrov said.

"We highly value Chad's firm support for normalizing relations between the Alliance of Sahel States and the Economic Community of West African States, as well as with the African Union. We fully share and support this approach," he added.