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Anti-Russian sanctions

FACTBOX: What we know about new EU, UK sanctions against Russia, hurdles to 21st package

The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on GRU officers allegedly involved in cyber operations targeting the UK, as well as on the Rybar military analytical center
© Radu M Ionescu/ Shutterstock/ FOTODOM

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. EU ambassadors failed to agree on the 21st package of sanctions ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

At the same time, the European Union imposed additional restrictive measures against Russia targeting nine individuals and four entities over alleged cyberattacks against targets in EU member states.

The United Kingdom expanded its anti-Russian sanctions list by 10 entries and added 14 new names to its cybersecurity-related sanctions list.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the new restrictions.

UK sanctions

- The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on GRU officers allegedly involved in cyber operations targeting the UK, as well as on the Rybar military analytical center, according to the updated sanctions list published on the UK government's website.

- In total, London expanded its anti-Russian sanctions list by 10 entries and added 14 new names to the sanctions list related to cybersecurity.

EU sanctions

- The European Union imposed additional restrictive measures against Russia targeting nine individuals and four entities over alleged cyberattacks against targets in EU member states, according to a statement released by the office of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

- She claimed that, "in response to malicious cyber activities," the EU had imposed sanctions on nine individuals and four entities, including Russian intelligence officers, private hackers, and private companies, which Brussels alleges assist Russia in destabilizing the EU, its member states, and foreign partners.

- The sanctions include entry bans to the EU and the freezing of any bank assets belonging to the listed individuals and entities, should such assets be found within the bloc.

Work on 21st sanctions package

- Ambassadors of the EU's 27 member states failed to agree on the 21st package of sanctions ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Kallas said.

- According to her, work on the package has not been completed.

- Kallas explained that instead of adopting the 21st package, which envisages new energy, banking, and export restrictions against Russia, EU foreign ministers will approve the blacklisting of 250 individuals "engaged in various activities."

- She stressed that this would constitute the "largest tranche" of interim personal sanctions.

- Earlier, Euractiv reported that EU member states had failed to agree on a European Commission proposal to ban participants in Russia's special military operation from entering the EU because the measure could not be implemented technically.

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