Trump will support bill on anti-Russia sanctions — CNN

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to support congressional approval of a bill tightening sanctions against Russia, CNN reported, citing an unnamed White House official.

If passed by Congress, the document would pave the way for the Trump administration to impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, among other things, according to the report. The decision was made by the American leader just days after the sudden death of one of the bill’s authors, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists), the TV channel said.

The document introduced by a bipartisan group of US senators in early April includes provisions for secondary sanctions against Moscow’s trading partners. The proposal calls for 500% tariffs on US imports from countries that purchase oil, gas, uranium, and other commodities from Russia.