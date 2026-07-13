MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been unsuccessfully trying to leverage air power in an effort to halt the Russian advance near Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, heading toward the city of Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Denis Pushilin, leader of the DPR, shared these details during the Vesti news program.

"Our units are already making progress in the Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka area," Pushilin stated. "The enemy is attempting to use air strikes to impede our progress along the highway directly leading to Druzhkovka. Our soldiers are well aware of how to respond, and their efforts are ongoing."

In the neighboring Krasnoarmeysk-Dobropolye region, Russian forces have strengthened their positions following the liberation of Vasilyevka. They are now advancing in the areas of Belitskoye and the village of Shevchenko, southeast of Dobropolye.

On July 12, a battalion commander told TASS that Russian forces maintain control of the skies over Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, effectively preventing Ukrainian units from resupplying remaining personnel in Konstantinovka.