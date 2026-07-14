Lavrov unsure how Iran agreements to play out, cites Alaska situation

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Predicting how the new agreements between the United States and Iran will be implemented is difficult, given Russia's experience with Washington's treatment of the Alaska understandings, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

When asked about the implementation of future agreements between the United States and Iran, Lavrov cited the summit in Alaska, where agreements were reached but not implemented.

"This is why I cannot judge how the United States will treat a particular agreement that involves them, but I understand that there are difficulties and domestic political issues. However, in this situation, it is very difficult to predict anything about the ways or the possibility of implementing what we discussed in the United States," the minister said.