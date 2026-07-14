Russian forces strike military facilities in Kiev, Odessa Region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out group strikes overnight, hitting military industrial facilities in Kiev and port infrastructure at the port of Yuzhny in the Odessa Region used to unload and store fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out group strikes using long-range precision air-and ground-launched weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. The strikes hit military industrial facilities in Kiev involved in the development and production of various types of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as port infrastructure at the port of Yuzhny in the Odessa Region used to unload and store fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian military," the Defense Ministry said.