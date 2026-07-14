Russian troops destroying over 80% of Ukrainian drones in LPR — expert

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense facilities and mobile armed units are neutralizing up to 80% of the unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Ukraine into the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over 80% of the enemy drones are shot down by our military. <…> The Ukrainian militants are continuously improving, using various tactics, upgrading their drones all the time to make them resistant to our electronic warfare systems. So, we have to, so to say, manually, the old school way, detect and shoot down these unmanned aerial vehicles. But it’s a good result in general. There is still room for improvement, of course," he said.

Marochko emphasized that Russian soldiers at this point "are handling the challenges from the Ukrainian militants quite effectively."