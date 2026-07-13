IN BRIEF: FSB thwarts large-scale swarm drone attacks on Russian military airfields

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented large-scale swarm drone attacks targeting the Ukrainka military airfield in the Far Eastern Amur Region and the Shagol military airfield in the Urals Region of Chelyabinsk, the agency said.

TASS has compiled the key details available so far.

Prevention of terrorist attacks

- Effective operations enabled the FSB to obtain advance intelligence indicating that Ukrainian intelligence agencies had covertly delivered to Russia’s border Bryansk Region containers carrying FPV drones equipped with warheads and mobile ground control stations for use in large-scale attacks on military airfields in the Amur and Chelyabinsk regions, the FSB said.

- The containers were delivered by fixed-wing drones and balloons.

- According to the FSB, enemy agents then transported the FPV drones in cars with false-bottom trailers, loaded with household appliances, far inside Russian territory. They reached the Ukrainka airfield in the Amur Region and the Shagol airfield in the Chelyabinsk Region, where garages were rented to assemble the drones and prepare them for the attacks.

- FSB officers detained the perpetrators and accomplices in the planned attacks during operational and combat operations, the agency said.

- The FSB stressed that "every unlawful act was closely monitored and documented by Russian intelligence agencies."

- The FSB investigation department took the relevant procedural decisions regarding the classification of the criminal acts.

- The thwarted swarm drone attacks in the Amur and Chelyabinsk regions were part of an exceptionally large-scale series of subversive and terrorist drone attacks plotted by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, which were foiled through a range of operational, search, counterintelligence, and intelligence measures.

- According to earlier reports, assassination attempts on two senior Defense Ministry officials, which were supposed to involve drones, were thwarted in the Moscow Region, while a swarm drone strike on the Rostov-Tsentralny military airfield was foiled in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Drone seizure

- FSB officers seized 24 FPV drones equipped with neural control modules manufactured in the UK, the United States, Canada and Sweden that were resistant to electronic warfare. According to the FSB, each drone carried a warhead containing more than one kilogram of explosives.

- Two mobile ground drone control stations operating via satellite, mobile, Wi-Fi and radio communication channels, "equipped with self-destruct devices continuing 250 grams of explosives each," were also seized, as well as communication means the suspects and their accomplices used to stay in contact with their Ukrainian handlers.

- The FSB released a video showing the defused FPV drones that Kiev had planned to launch against military airfields in the Chelyabinsk and Amur regions.

- Ten such drones were defused in the Chelyabinsk Region, an FSB expert said in the video.

- The video shows three high-explosive FPV drones, four FPV drones equipped with explosively formed penetrators, and three drones fitted with explosively formed penetrators and incendiary agents.

- They were also equipped with systems for boosting radio signals and, presumably, retransmission devices.

- The communication system presumably consisted of a control terminal, antennas, and a power adapter.

- The command antenna comprised two adapter units, propeller kits, and a connecting cable.

- The drones were also filled with fragmentation balls on the sides and explosives in the center.