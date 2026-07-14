Europe faces difficulties due to conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East, gas shortages — Vucic

BELGRADE, July 14. /TASS/. Europe faces economic difficulties due to low gas reserves and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and around the Strait of Hormuz, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Serbian journalists in Paris.

"How do we move forward economically, given the difficult situation awaiting all of Europe. Our gas reserves have never been this low. At the same time, look at the chaos surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, the Americans, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is increasingly turning into a war over energy resources and supplies to various markets. So, there are countless problems and difficulties facing us all, and I do not know how we will find a way out," he said.

Vucic is visiting Paris at the invitation of French leader Emmanuel Macron. He has attended a dinner at the Elysee Palace with leaders from the EU, NATO, and the so-called coalition of the willing, and will attend the parade marking France’s National Day on July 14.