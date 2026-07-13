Iran, Russia nearing finalization of Russian gas supply contract — Minister

TEHRAN, July 13. /TASS/. Iran and Russia are in the final stages of agreeing on the details of a contract for Russian gas supplies to the Islamic Republic, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced on the sidelines of a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Tsivilyov, in Tehran.

"The main provisions of the final gas trade agreement between Iran and Russia have been agreed upon, and planning has been carried out to finalize it as soon as possible," Paknejad said in comments to Iran's state broadcaster.

According to Paknejad, the development of cooperation in the energy sector was the main topic of his meeting with Tsivilyov.

"We discussed investments by Russian companies in Iranian oil and gas fields. We developed solutions for a number of existing issues and already included them in the agenda," the Oil Minister added.

In January 2025, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov announced that Moscow and Tehran had agreed on a gas pipeline route to Iran via Azerbaijan, with negotiations in the final stages of finalizing the price. Initial supply volumes could reach up to 2 billion cubic meters, with the potential for increasing to 55 billion cubic meters. In an August 2025 interview with TASS, Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali expressed hope that Russian gas supplies to the Islamic Republic via Azerbaijan would begin soon, emphasizing that almost all issues with Gazprom had already been resolved.