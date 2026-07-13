MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces have destroyed over 180,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, according to the latest report released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

"Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 180,451 unmanned aerial vehicles, 665 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,143 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,757 multiple rocket launchers, 35,747 field artillery guns and mortars and 66,376 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,415 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,415 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 200 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 175 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 340 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 385 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 95 troops and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Stetskovka and Volnaya Sloboda in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Zakharovka, Bely Kolodez and Vodyanoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Maleyevka, Blagodatovka, Monachinovka and Staroverovka in the Kharkov Region, Svyatogorsk and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 troops, four armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Nikolaipolye, Kramatorsk, Kondratovka, Druzhkovka, Izhevka and Orekhovatka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Maryevka, Zolotoi Kolodez and Gruzskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gavrilovka, Ivanovka and Chuguyevo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 340 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 385 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 385 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Kolomiytsy and Vasilkovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Barvinovka, Mirovka, Blagodatnoye, Lyubitskoye, Novosoloshino and Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 385 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 95 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 95 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Yurkovka and Grigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Novoaleksandrovka and Ingulets in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 95 Ukrainian military personnel, 12 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian long-range UAV assembly sites over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian long-range UAV storage and assembly sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the storage and workshops for the assembly of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and lubricants and ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 926 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 926 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 12 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs and 926 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed an uncrewed surface vessel of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.