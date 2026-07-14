Security guarantees for Kiev, sanctions against Max — Kremlin briefing highlights

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's comment that Russia should stay away from the formation of security guarantees for Ukraine, European sanctions against the Max messenger, and relations with Azerbaijan were the main topics of Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s Tuesday briefing.

TASS has compiled the main points from the Kremlin representative.

About the president's schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Sakha (Yakutia) Republic head Aisen Nikolayev today.

Preventing Ukrainian terrorist attacks

- The Kremlin, like all Russians, is happy about the FSB's operation to foil a series of Ukrainian terrorist attacks and expresses gratitude to the special services: "We, along with all Russians, are happy to celebrate this successful operation, and we offer our sincere congratulations and, of course, express our gratitude to our security officers for their work."

On accusations against Russia and sanctions

- The Kremlin will not accept EU's accusations of cyberattacks: "We reject all these accusations. You know that for many years, Russia has been accused of things it has no involvement in. These accusations are always unfounded, they are never substantiated, and we never hear any evidence."

- Russia has learned to circumvent thousands of sanctions and will continue to do so: "As for the sanctions, we traditionally consider them to be illegal. We have adapted to the tens of thousands of sanctions imposed on our country. We have learned to skirt these sanctions, we have learned to minimize the negative effect of these sanctions, and we will continue to do so."

- Russia will not accept the European Union's sanctions against the Max messenger: "We do not accept and consider the imposition of sanctions against the messenger to be absolutely absurd actions that demonstrate the repressive nature of those imposing them. The Europeans are demonstrating their repressive, rather than democratic, approach."

- The Kremlin is confident that Max will keep evolving fast despite the European sanctions: "We are convinced that our messenger will continue its rapid and successful development despite all the sanctions."

On EU's position on Ukraine

- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's comment that Russia should abstain from the formation of security guarantees for Ukraine reflects the EU's dead-end position: "Chancellor Merz’s statement indicates the dead-end position of the Europeans."

- Security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be created without Russia: "It is impossible to formulate security guarantees without Russia's participation."

- If the EU insists on this position, it would rule out the European countries’ participation in the settlement: "If this is indeed the European position, and if they insist on this position, it would completely rule out the possibility of European countries participating in the settlement process."

On relations with Azerbaijan

- Russia and Azerbaijan have differences over the situation in Ukraine: "There are several countries with which we have close relations and which share this position, the position with which we strongly disagree. Yes, this is a bone of contention. However, we believe that this is no reason for this issue to cast a shadow on our bilateral relations, and we take a pragmatic approach here."

- "We believe that we should continue to develop our relations in all possible areas, especially with a country like Azerbaijan."

- Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's position on the Ukrainian issue is deeply flawed, and Russia will continue to consistently and convincingly explain its view on the matter: "We consider this position mistaken. And we will consistently explain through all channels, substantiating, why we consider it misguided."