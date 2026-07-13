Russia and Iran welcome positive dynamics in bilateral relations

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of relations between Moscow and Tehran, the Russian Energy Ministry announced following a working visit by Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov to Iran.

"The parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of relations between Moscow and Tehran," the ministry's statement read.

During his visit, Tsivilyov met with Mohsen Paknejad, Iran's Oil Minister and co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, as well as Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi. At the meeting with Paknejad, the sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached at the 19th meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission, which took place in Tehran in February 2026.