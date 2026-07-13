Chinese, Russian naval forces to conduct patrols in Pacific — Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJIG, July 13. /TASS/. The Chinese and Russian naval forces will begin joint patrols in the Pacific after the Joint Sea 2026 naval exercise, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

"According to the plan, upon the completion of the exercises, some of the forces from both sides will be deployed to relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean to conduct joint maritime patrols, continuing to make a positive contribution to maintaining peace and stability at both the international and regional levels," the ministry said in a statement posted on the WeChat social network.

Joint Sea 2026 was conducted in the Yellow Sea from July 6 to 13. The Russian fleet featured the cruiser Varyag, the corvette Rezky, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa, and the rescue vessel Igor Belousov. The Chinese fleet included the destroyers Anshan and Kaifeng, the frigate Wuhu, a Yuan-class diesel-electric submarine, the general supply transport Kekesilihu, and the rescue vessel Yanchenghu.